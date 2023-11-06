Prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was arrested by the Israeli military from the West Bank town of Nabi Saleh on Monday.

"Ahed, 23, was arrested in a raid on our house," her mother Nariman Tamimi, told Anadolu Agency.

She said Israeli forces searched the house and confiscated the family's cellular phones.

Tamimi's father was arrested by Israeli forces during a raid in the town last week.

"Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih" near Ramallah, an army spokesman told AFP. "Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning."

In 2017, Tamimi was arrested by Israeli forces after a video went viral showing the young woman, then 16, pushing and hitting Israeli soldiers who tried to enter her family home.

She was later handed an eight-month jail term for "attacking" an Israeli soldier.

Tamimi has since become an international symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israel's occupation in the West Bank.