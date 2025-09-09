An Israeli airstrike targeted the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday, in an apparent assassination attempt against the political leadership of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Al Jazeera reported.

Shortly after the attack, Israel’s military said it carried out an airstrike targeting the Hamas leadership, without saying where.

The announcement came as an explosion could be heard in Doha, Qatar’s capital.

The blast echoed in Doha, sending black smoke into the air. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties in the attack.

Hamas’ exiled leadership has long been based in Qatar, which has served as a mediator in talks between Hamas and Israel for several years, even before the latest war in the Gaza Strip.

A strike on its top leadership could further complicate negotiations over a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, incursion.