Israel has barred the entry of 2,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine sent by the Health Ministry to the illegally blockaded Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila confirmed Monday.

Alkaila said the ministry holds the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for this arbitrary action which goes against all laws and international agreements.

She noted that the ministry sent 2,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to the Gaza Strip, but Israeli forces banned their entry.

She said the doses were intended for medical staff in Gaza working in intensive care units (ICUs) designated for COVID-19 patients and those working in emergency departments.

Alkaila emphasized that the ministry is still working with international organizations to pressure Israel to allow the entry of the vaccines into Gaza as soon as possible.

Palestine has reported 168,444 coronavirus cases and 1,936 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last March.

The country has also kicked off a COVID-19 vaccination campaign.