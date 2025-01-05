Israel blamed the Lebanese group Hezbollah on Sunday for cease-fire violations, in an apparent attempt to deflect similar accusations brought against itself by the U.N. a day earlier.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that if the militants continued to breach the deal, Israel would "be forced to act," after visiting the military's northern command.

Earlier Saturday, the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon accused Israel of a "flagrant violation" of the 2006 Security Council resolution that forms the basis of its November cease-fire with Hezbollah.

The statement from the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came as Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned the group's patience with Israeli violations could run out before the end of the cease-fire's 60-day implementation timeframe.

The fragile truce, which took effect on Nov. 27, has been marked by mutual accusations of violations from both sides.

"This morning, peacekeepers observed an (Israeli military) bulldozer destroying a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, as well as an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces immediately beside a UNIFIL position there," the peacekeeping force said.

"The (military's) deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces is a flagrant violation of Resolution 1701 and international law."

The force, which is represented on the panel overseeing the cease-fire's implementation, called on "all actors to avoid any actions, including the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities."

In an apparent attempt to deflect blame, Katz on Sunday said Hezbollah had still not withdrawn "beyond the Litani river" in southern Lebanon, as stipulated in the cease-fire deal.

He added that "if this condition is not met, there will be no agreement and Israel will be forced to act on its own to ensure the safe return of residents of the north to their homes."

Other provisions had not been implemented, Katz said, such as the "dismantling of all (Hezbollah) weapons and the thwarting of ... infrastructures in the area by the Lebanese army."

"We will not allow the creation of a renewed threat to the northern communities and the citizens of the state of Israel," Katz said in a statement issued by his office.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside U.N. peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdraws over a 60-day period.

Hezbollah is to withdraw its forces north of the Litani River – some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border – and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

In late December, the U.N. peacekeeping force expressed concern at the "continuing" damage being done by the Israeli military in south Lebanon.

Detailing its latest airstrikes in Lebanon on Thursday, the Israeli military said it was acting to remove any threat to Israel "in accordance with the cease-fire understandings."

Qassem said Hezbollah had decided to show patience, but warned that would not last indefinitely.

"We have said that we are giving an opportunity to prevent Israeli violations and to implement the agreement, and we will exercise patience," he said, stressing: "This does not mean that we will wait for 60 days."

"The leadership of the resistance determines when to exercise patience, when to take initiative, and when to respond," he said.