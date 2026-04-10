Israel said Friday it has barred Spain from participating in a U.S.-led coordination center established to support post-war stabilization efforts in Gaza, following the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that took effect on Oct. 10.

The Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat was set up with the goal of monitoring the truce and facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

As part of the CMCC, military personnel and diplomats from several other countries, including France, Britain and the United Arab Emirates, are also present and participate in meetings on security and humanitarian issues in Gaza, devastated by more than two years of Israeli attacks.

Representatives of Spain have also participated in the work of CMCC until now.

But on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry announced it was preventing Spain from attending CMCC meetings.

"The Sanchez government's anti-Israel bias is so egregious that it has lost all capability to serve as a constructive actor in implementing President Trump's peace plan in the CMCC," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement.

"Spain will not be permitted to participate in the CMCC in Kiryat Gat."

Relations between Israel and Spain have deteriorated significantly since Madrid recognized a Palestinian state in 2024.

Both countries have withdrawn their ambassadors.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

He had also opposed the U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28.

Spain only established diplomatic ties with Israel in 1986, following the death of dictator General Francisco Franco in 1975.

Under Franco, Spain avoided recognizing Israel and maintained closer diplomatic ties with Arab states.