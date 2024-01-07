The invading Israeli military has claimed to have partially "dismantled" Hamas's military leadership as the war on Gaza entered its fourth month Sunday amid growing fears it could to neighboring Lebanon.

At least six people were killed early Sunday during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, with witnesses reporting that Israel had also carried out airstrikes in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Younis.

Israel's army said late Saturday it had "completed the dismantling of the Hamas military framework in the northern Gaza Strip" and its forces would now focus on central and southern areas of the territory.

The prospect of a wider regional war loomed with army spokesman Daniel Hagari warning that Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group was "dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war."

The group fired more than 60 rockets at an Israeli military base Saturday in response to the killing of Hamas's deputy leader in Beirut earlier this week.

On the home front, the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government was under growing pressure. Demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv's Habima Square on Saturday to call for early elections and the resignation of his government.

"Bibi Netanyahu and all the rest of his idiots are ruining Israel and they are destroying everything we hoped and dreamed of," Shachaf Netzer, 54, told AFP.

"Everybody here wants an election."

Palestinians from the Brais family search for missing people under the rubble following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Jan. 7, 2024. (EPA Photo)

'Uninhabitable'

There were multiple reports of Israeli strikes on Saturday in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people have sought shelter from the fighting.

Victims of the bombardment were brought to the European Hospital in Khan Younis, where relatives and mourners gathered.

One of them, Mohamed Awad, wept over the body of a 12-year-old boy and counted the deaths in his family.

"My brother, his wife, his children, his relatives and the brothers of his wife – there are more than 20 martyrs," Awad, a journalist, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Civilians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have borne the brunt of the conflict as the scale of the destruction has triggered mass displacement and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

With swathes of the territory reduced to rubble, U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths on Friday said: "Gaza has simply become uninhabitable."

The World Health Organization (WHO) says most of Gaza's 36 hospitals have been put out of action by the conflict, while remaining medical facilities face dire shortages.

International aid group Doctors Without Borders said it had evacuated its staff from Al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza after a bullet penetrated a wall in the intensive care unit.

"The situation became so dangerous that some staff living in the neighboring areas were not able to leave their houses because of the constant threats of drones and snipers," said Carolina Lopez, the group's emergency coordinator at the hospital.

Diplomatic push

Top Western diplomats were in the region over the weekend as part of a fresh push to boost the flow of aid into Gaza and address mounting fears of a wider conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Jordan on Sunday during a Middle East tour that will take him to Israel and the occupied West Bank next week.

"One of the real concerns is the border between Israel and Lebanon, and we want to do everything possible to make sure we see no escalation," he told reporters in Greece, where he stopped before continuing to Jordan.

Blinken held talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II before heading to Qatar and Abu Dhabi later in the day.

Jordan's King Abdullah II (2 R) meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2 L) in Amman, Jordan, Jan. 7, 2024. (EPA Photo)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday visited Beirut, where he met a senior figure in Hezbollah's political wing as part of efforts to avoid Lebanon being drawn into the war, an EU source confirmed.

Borrell also held talks with the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad, Lebanese media reported.

"It is imperative to avoid regional escalation in the Middle East. It is absolutely necessary to avoid Lebanon being dragged into a regional conflict," Borrell told a news conference in Beirut.

Borrell said he would go to Saudi Arabia next to discuss "a joint EU-Arab initiative" for peace.

The Hamas-allied Hezbollah movement has been trading near-daily fire with Israeli forces since early October, and fired dozens of rockets at an Israeli military base in response to the killing of a senior Hamas figure in an Israeli strike in Beirut on Tuesday.

Hezbollah said it had targeted the Israeli military's Meron air control base with 62 missiles in its "initial response" to the killing of Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas's deputy leader, in Beirut.

The Israeli army reported "approximately 40 launches from Lebanon" and said it struck Hezbollah "military sites" in response.

The war in Gaza was triggered by the unprecedented Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that killed around 1,140 people.

In response, Israel is carrying out a relentless bombardment and ground invasion that has killed at least 22,722 people, most of them women and children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.