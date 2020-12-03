Israel warned on Thursday that Israeli targets abroad could come under attack by Iran, which has been issuing new threats against Israel since the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist.
In its warning, Israel's counterterrorism bureau said Iran could try to carry out attacks in nearby countries, including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.
"In light of threats recently coming from Iranian agents and in light of Iranian agents' past involvement in terrorist attacks in various countries, there is concern that Iran will try to act in such a way against Israeli targets," it said.
Iran's clerical and military rulers have blamed Israel for the killing of its top nuclear scientist last week. A top adviser to Iran's supreme leader has said that Iran will give a "calculated and decisive" response.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.