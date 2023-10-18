Palestine's envoy to the United Nations criticized Israel for perpetrating massacres in Gaza on a daily basis, saying that no country reserves right to commit such crimes according to international law.

"For over 10 days now, you have witnessed it; killing entire families, bomb shelters, schools, hospitals, residential buildings, (and) convoys. You have heard (Israel) telling people to head south of Gaza and then bomb the south," said Mansour at the Security Council’s emergency meeting.

"It is beyond belief that some still speak of the right to self-defense of an occupying power that has made clear it is seeking blind vengeance, forced transfer and annihilation of our people," Mansour told the members.

The members convened to address the strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza blamed on Israel, which killed hundreds of people and injured more than 300 others, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

He warned that people are being killed "as we speak" and a "humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented proportions" is unfolding In Gaza live on TV screens.

"And yet, the Security Council of the United Nations is unable to say the only thing that truly matters; stop the bloodshed. I repeat stop the bloodshed," said Mansour.

The Palestinian envoy also called for a halt to "criminal aggression" against Palestinians.

"Killing more Palestinians will never, never make Israel more secure. 75 years of experience could have been proof enough for those who want to learn," he added.

At least 471 people were killed and 342 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Israel, however, has denied responsibility for the air raid.

Gaza is already experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

The conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to ease the "epic human suffering.”

At least 3,478 Palestinians have so far been killed, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.