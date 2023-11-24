The Israeli army on Friday announced the completion of preparations to receive Israeli hostages held in Gaza, in accordance with a humanitarian pause deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

According to the army's statement cited by the Times of Israel news website, psychologists and mental health experts are set to receive the hostages upon their arrival.

Thirteen Israelis are expected to be released from Gaza on Friday in exchange for the release of 39 Palestinians held by Israel.

According to the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Israeli authorities moved 24 female Palestinian detainees and 15 males to the Ofer military prison facility near the West Bank city of Ramallah in preparation for a prisoner swap with the Hamas group.

Under the agreement for the humanitarian pause in Gaza, a total of 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, as reported by Israeli media.

The four-day pause between the Israeli army and Hamas came into effect on Friday morning in all areas of the Gaza Strip, temporarily halting attacks for the prisoner exchange and aid.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack, resulting in the deaths of more than 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, remains at around 1,200, according to official figures.