Israel continued to hit the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut, shortly after issuing an evacuation call to the residents.

According to the Lebanese state agency NNA, attacks late Saturday were aimed, at Udaissa in the south-east, where Hezbollah had reported initial fighting with Israeli ground troops.

Official Lebanese media said five Israeli strikes hit south Beirut, four of them "very violent."

"Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat" area, with ambulances rushing to the site, Lebanon's National News Agency said. AFP correspondents in Beirut heard several explosions with AFP footage showing plumes of smoke rising from the targeted areas.

According to NNA reports, the Israeli air force carried out several attacks on villages in the south, including near Tyre and Nabatiyeh, as well as in suburbs south of the capital Beirut. In some cases, large fires broke out. A drone attack also hit the coastal town of Ghaziyeh.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 25 additional deaths and more than 120 additional injuries as a result of Israeli attacks.

In addition to the area around Udaissa, which, according to the NNA reports, was heavily shelled by the Israeli army, there is still heavy shelling near Bint Jubayl, close to the demarcation line with Israel.

According to their own statements, Israeli ground troops have destroyed Hezbollah tunnels and weapons caches in this area. These statements cannot be independently verified.