Israeli fighter jets dropped smoke bombs on a U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees-affiliated school at a refugee camp west of Gaza City on Thursday.

The local Al-Aqsa channel reported that the Israeli warplanes targeted the UNRWA school in the Al-Shati camp with internationally banned incendiary white phosphorus weapons.

In the video, smoke can be seen billowing from the bombs as they are being dropped in the schoolyard of the agency, where hundreds of displaced people have taken refuge due to relentless Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Oct. 7.

"They are targeting schools with phosphorus," said a member of the public in the video, pointing to one of the smoke bombs.

Under the Geneva Convention, attacking schools is prohibited, as they are civilian facilities. Israel has targeted schools as well as hospitals, houses and houses of worship, claiming military targets were there or nearby.

As of 0725GMT, no media outlets had reported any injuries resulting from the strike, and no official Palestinian or Israeli sources have commented on the incident.

The smoke from white phosphorus, when inhaled, can cause sudden lung injuries and suffocation.

White phosphorus can cause second- and third-degree burns to the skin and readily ignites upon contact with oxygen. When used as a bomb, it not only has explosive effects but also leads to fires.