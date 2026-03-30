Israel’s parliament approved legislation Monday allowing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis, prompting swift legal action and sharp criticism from rights groups who warn the measure is discriminatory and risks further escalating tensions.

The law, passed by the Knesset, marks the culmination of a long-standing push by far-right figures within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition to impose harsher penalties for what they describe as “terror-related” offenses.

Under the new legislation, the death penalty – to be carried out by hanging – becomes the default sentence for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted of nationalistic killings. The law allows Israeli civilian courts to impose either capital punishment or life imprisonment on Israeli citizens in similar cases, though critics argue the framework effectively limits executions to Palestinians.

Shortly after the vote, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition with the High Court of Justice seeking to overturn the law, calling it “discriminatory by design” and lacking legal authority over Palestinians in the West Bank.

The legislation is set to take effect within 30 days and would apply only to future cases. It also requires executions to be carried out within 90 days of sentencing and does not include provisions for clemency, raising concerns over compliance with international legal standards.

Supporters of the law argue it will serve as a deterrent. Radical figure National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a key proponent, described the measure as a long-overdue step to strengthen Israel’s response to attacks.

However, Israeli and Palestinian rights organizations, as well as international bodies including the United Nations, have condemned the move, warning it institutionalizes unequal legal treatment and could inflame an already volatile situation.

Legal experts also question the law’s applicability in the West Bank, noting that Israeli legislation does not typically extend to territories under military occupation. Critics further argue that limiting the death penalty primarily to Palestinians could deepen divisions and undermine prospects for stability.

Israel has rarely used capital punishment in its history, with the last execution carried out in 1962 against Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.

Opposition figures have also raised concerns that the law could complicate future negotiations involving prisoner exchanges, particularly in light of past swaps between Israel and Palestinian groups.