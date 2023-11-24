The Israeli forces continued its military raids and arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on Friday, coinciding with the initiation of a humanitarian pause in Gaza early in the morning to temporarily cease hostilities in the besieged enclave.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), the Israeli army conducted raids in several cities and towns in the West Bank, resulting in the arrest of multiple Palestinians.

In a separate incident, Palestinian medical sources informed AA that at least one Palestinian was injured during an Israeli raid into the Old City area of Nablus.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces detained two Palestinians in a raid in Nablus, during which two Palestinian cars were burned before the forces withdrew from the city.

Tensions have remained high across the West Bank since the outbreak of fighting between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza on Oct. 7.

The four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and Hamas took effect on Friday morning in all areas of the Gaza Strip, temporarily halting attacks for prisoner exchange and aid.

The pause commenced at 7 a.m. local time.

Casualties

In related news, a 12-year-old boy in the West Bank was killed on Thursday after being shot in the chest by Israeli army that evening, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The incident occurred during an army raid in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

The child was initially taken to the hospital, where he later died from his serious injuries, as reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The report stated that Israeli forces shot the boy for undisclosed reasons, and the information could not initially be independently verified.

Israel's army announced that it is examining the report.

Since Oct. 7, 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and attacks by Israeli settlers, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Israeli army has reported detaining more than 1,800 Palestinians in their operations since Oct. 7, on allegations of most of them having links to Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since the beginning of 2023, 416 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in Israeli military operations, attacks by Israeli settlers, or their own attacks, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.