A Palestinian businessman is reportedly being discussed for a possible leadership role in Gaza after the war, in a move observers say underscores international interest in shaping the enclave’s future.

Behind-the-scenes efforts have named Samir Hulileh, a prominent Palestinian businessman, as a potential governor for post-war Gaza, according to a report by the Yedioth Ahronoth daily on Tuesday.

The proposal comes amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal attacks in the besieged territory, which have killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated civilian infrastructure.

Hulileh would act under the auspices of the Arab League and is considered acceptable to both Israel and the United States, the report said.

The alleged aim is to prepare the transition to a new administration of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that one of the principles for ending the war was the establishment of a civilian government with a peaceful attitude toward Israel without the involvement of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas or the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Hulileh lives in Ramallah and is a well-known economist and political and economic leader in the PA, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

He has held several top posts and is considered a close confidant of the U.S.-Palestinian billionaire Bashar Masri, who is known for his good contacts with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hulileh told the Palestinian radio station Ajyal that he was ready to take on responsibility for Gaza. However, he would not do so without the consent of the PA.

In view of Israel's denial of any role for the PA, the parties involved would have to be "creative" in order to find a solution, he said.

Citing the presidential office, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that only the state of Palestine, "represented by the government or an agreed administrative body," was authorized to administer the Gaza Strip in the future.