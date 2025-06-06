Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-operated drone facilities in Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon late Thursday, drawing swift condemnation from Lebanese leaders who said the attacks violated a fragile ceasefire agreement brokered in November.

The Israeli military said the strikes hit underground compounds used to manufacture and store drones, accusing the Iran-backed group of expanding its UAV capabilities with direct support from Tehran.

The facilities were embedded in densely populated areas, according to Israel, which said precautions were taken to minimize civilian harm.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called the assault a “flagrant violation” of international agreements and criticized its timing, coming on the eve of Eid al-Adha, one of the most sacred festivals in the Muslim calendar.

The Lebanese army echoed the condemnation and warned it could suspend cooperation with the U.N.-led committee monitoring the truce.

Defense Minister Israel Katz defended the operation, declaring, “There will be no calm in Beirut and no order in Lebanon without security for the State of Israel... We will continue to act – and with great force.”

Residents in Beirut’s Dahiya district and the village of Ain Qana near the Israeli border described scenes of panic after evacuation calls were issued ahead of the strikes. “I got a phone call from a stranger who said he was from the Israeli army,” said Violette, a resident of southern Beirut. “I grabbed my children and ran.”

The November cease-fire – brokered by the U.S. and France – sought to end more than a year of deadly exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.

Under the deal, Hezbollah agreed to pull its members north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers from the border, and dismantle military infrastructure in the south.

Israel, in turn, was to withdraw troops from strategic points in southern Lebanon.

While Lebanon says it has removed over 500 Hezbollah positions in the region, Israel accuses the group of violating the terms by continuing military activity in restricted areas.

Israeli officials also claim Hezbollah has launched over 1,000 drones into Israeli territory since October 2023, when the group declared support for Hamas following the Gaza war.

Thursday’s airstrikes mark a rare Israeli attack on Beirut itself – most recent operations had focused on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said the group is “increasing UAV production for the next war,” calling it a “blatant breach of understandings.”

Hezbollah, once believed to be more heavily armed than the Lebanese army, has suffered significant losses in recent months, including the deaths of senior commanders and the destruction of weapons depots across the country.

Lebanon’s military warned that the latest strike could unravel efforts to restore order in the south, saying Israel’s actions risk further destabilizing the country during a period of religious significance and economic recovery.