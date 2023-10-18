An Israeli airstrike targeted a mosque in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Wednesday, killing and injuring "a number of Palestinians," a medical source said.

"A number of Palestinians were killed and injured in the strike on Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque," the source told Anadolu, without giving an exact figure.

The strike has caused "widespread destruction" in the area, the source said.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" to ease the "epic human suffering."

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.