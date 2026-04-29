Israel has begun intercepting aid ships bound for Gaza in international waters, far from its own shores, according to an Israeli military source cited by army radio on Wednesday, raising legal and humanitarian concerns.

The report did not specify the ⁠number ⁠of vessels involved or their exact location.

Activists aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla said late Wednesday that it was approached by frigates and warships while its communications were being jammed.

Drones were also flying over the flotilla, they said.

On April 12, a second flotilla carrying humanitarian ⁠aid to Palestinians in Gaza sailed ​from the Spanish port ​of Barcelona, aiming ⁠to ‌try ‌to break ⁠the ‌Israeli blockade.

The pro-Palestinian activists intend to make another attempt to break through the Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip with dozens of boats and deliver aid supplies to the conflict region.

The aid flotilla is being accompanied by a vessel from the Spanish aid organization Open Arms, and by the Arctic Sunrise, a former icebreaker belonging to the environmental group Greenpeace.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was founded last year by several international activist networks. "Sumud" means steadfastness in Arabic.

Israel has thwarted past attempts by activists to break the unlawful naval blockade off the Gaza Strip. During a previous attempt in autumn 2025, the GSF - consisting mainly of private sailing and motorboats - was stormed by Israeli special forces and prevented from reaching the conflict region.

The activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, were taken into custody and subsequently deported.

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving about 1.5 million Palestinians out of roughly 2.4 million homeless after their homes were destroyed during the war.