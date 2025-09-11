Israeli military intercepted on Thursday a missile strike likely launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, a day after an Israeli airstrike killed at least 35 people in Sanaa.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the missile attack.

But the Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel after the latter launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, in response to Hamas' October 2023 incursion.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," Israel's army said on Telegram.

The Houthi armed forces' media operation in Sanaa, the rebel-held capital, was hit by Israel on Wednesday, along with a Houthi complex in Jawf province, the group said.

At least 35 people died and 131 were wounded, Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson Anees Alasbahi posted on X, adding it was not a final toll.

The toll included 28 dead and 113 wounded in Sanaa and seven dead and 18 wounded in Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, Alasbahi said.

It came after Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, nine ministers and two cabinet officials were killed as they attended a government meeting in the Sanaa area last month

High-profile assassinations

The killings were the most high-profile assassinations of Houthi officials during nearly two years of hostilities with Israel over the Gaza war.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said journalists working for the Sept. 26 and al-Yaman newspapers were among those killed Wednesday at the "Moral Guidance Headquarters" in Sanaa.

The Israeli military also said it struck the armed forces' media operations, among other facilities.

The targets included "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthis' military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the ... regime," an Israeli military statement said.

The Houthis' al-Masirah television said the strikes in Jawf hit a Central Bank branch building in the city of al-Hazm, wounding employees.

The Houthis said they fought back with air defenses, without giving details.

On Sunday, a drone launched from Yemen struck Ramon airport in southern Israel, wounding one person.

Since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, the Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel.

In response, Israel has carried out rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, mainly targeting infrastructure such as ports, power stations and the international airport in Sanaa.