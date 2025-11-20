At least four Palestinians were killed Thursday in new Israeli strikes in Gaza, a local hospital said, amid an Israel-Hamas blame game over violating a weekslong truce.

The new strikes came the morning after one of the deadliest days in the Gaza Strip since the truce came into effect on Oct. 10, with 27 people killed, according to Gaza's civil defense agency, which operates under Hamas authority.

The Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza said four people were killed in the strikes early Thursday, after the civil defence agency gave a lower toll of three dead.

The dead included three from one family, including a 1-year-old girl, in a strike on a house east of Khan Younis, and one person in an airstrike on the town of Abasan al-Kabira, also east of Khan Younis.

A source at Gaza's Interior Ministry, who did not wish to be identified, said artillery fire was continuing in the Khan Younis area.

The so-called yellow line demarcates the boundary inside the Gaza Strip that Israeli troops have withdrawn to positions east of, as part of the U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

"We are aware of a strike east of the yellow line that was done to dismantle ... infrastructures," the Israeli military told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"We're not aware of the reported casualties. It's part of the regular IDF (Israeli military) operations east of the yellow line."

Israel has carried out repeated strikes against what it says are Hamas targets during the cease-fire, resulting in the death of more than 312 Palestinians, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

"These ongoing crimes represent a blatant disregard by the occupation for the cease-fire agreement," Hamas said in a statement.

The resistance movement urged U.S. President Donald Trump and other mediators of the truce to "take serious action to stop these crimes."

The U.N. Security Council voted Monday in favor of a U.S.-drafted resolution endorsing Trump's Gaza peace plan, though Hamas rejected the resolution as failing to meet Palestinians' "political and humanitarian demands."

The war was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion into southern Israel, which caused 1,221 deaths.

Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza, in response, has killed at least 69,546 people, mostly women and children, according to figures from the Health Ministry that the U.N. considers reliable.