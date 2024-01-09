The Palestinian death toll in Gaza climbed to 23,210, while at least 59,167 others wounded in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Some 126 Palestinians were killed and 241 were wounded in the previous 24 hours, the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, the Gazan authorities sais that at least 57 bodies and 65 injured were brought to Gaza's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital over the past 24 hours.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Elsewhere, the Israeli army on Monday evening killed three young Palestinians in the occupied West Bank's Tulkarem.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victims as three young men, ages 22-24, who were taken to the Government Thabet Thabet Hospital in the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces raided the city and besieged a home in its Iktaba neighborhood, triggering clashes with local Palestinians.

It added that the Israeli army left the three Palestinians bleeding until it withdrew from city after which an ambulance took them to the hospital.

The Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service said in a joint statement that their forces were on a mission to arrest a wanted Palestinian when clashes broke out, leading to the three deaths.

Tensions have also been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 340 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,500 others injured.