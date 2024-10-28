Israeli airstrikes killed at least 20 people in southern Lebanon on Monday while Hezbollah replied by firing a wave of rockets toward Israel.

Tel Aviv's warplanes hit a building in Tyre city, leaving three people dead and injuring several others, the state news agency NNA reported.

Seven more people, including three paramedics, were killed and 24 others injured in another strike in the town of Ain Baal, the broadcaster said.

Fighter jets also struck a building in Borj El-Chmali town, killing five people, including two paramedics, NNA said.

The Health Ministry confirmed that five people were killed and 10 others injured when Israeli warplanes launched a new airstrike in El-Raml neighborhood in Tyre city.

Israeli artillery shelling and airstrikes were also reported in several other areas in southern Lebanon, including Al-Bazourieh, Maarakeh, Shuhur, and Tayr Debba. Still, no reports about casualties were yet available.

Hezbollah volleys rockets

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN, meanwhile, said around 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona and other settlements in northern Israel.

According to the Anadolu Agency (AA), rocket sirens sounded in the settlements of Kiryat Shmona, Al-Manara, Margaliot and other areas close to the Lebanese border.

KAN said some of the rockets landed in open areas in the Galilee region, triggering the sirens there.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, said that it had intercepted a drone over Lebanese airspace that was fired toward Israel.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said early Monday that it carried out six military operations since early morning against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

Earlier Sunday, Hezbollah said it launched 29 attacks against Israeli troop deployments, sites, and settlements in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, using artillery shells, rockets, and drones.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Over 2,670 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.