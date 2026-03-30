Israel's continued violations of the Gaza cease-fire killed three more people Monday, local health officials said, while another Palestinian was killed by its military in the occupied West Bank.

Medics said three people were killed and two others wounded when an Israeli plane ​fired a missile at a ​group of ⁠Palestinians near the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

There was no immediate Israeli comment, but it has killed over 72,000 people since launching a genocidal war in October 2023.

Israel is now also waging another war, alongside the U.S., against Iran, and is carrying out a new campaign against Hezbollah in which Israeli forces have invaded southern Lebanon.

Israeli violence in Gaza has persisted despite the cease-fire and amid Israel's ⁠war ⁠against Iran. Health officials in the territory say Israeli forces have killed at least 50 Palestinians since the Iran conflict began a month ago.

Meanwhile, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, health officials said Israeli forces shot and killed a 22-year-old man near the city of Hebron. They added that soldiers took the body away.

Palestinian ⁠security sources identified the dead man as Ramzi Abdel Hakim al-Awawda and accused Israeli soldiers of leaving him to bleed to death and preventing rescuers ​from reaching him.

"Israeli troops opened fire near the junction of Kharsa village southwest of Hebron, leaving him bleeding and preventing medical teams from reaching him," reported the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Troops confiscated ambulance keys and later withheld the body, the agency added, citing unnamed sources who said he "died of his wounds."

The Israeli military, on the other hand, claimed that the forces shot and killed ​a Palestinian who ran toward them while allegedly holding a knife.

In a separate incident, Israeli settlers torched two vehicles and stole livestock early Monday in the southern West Bank, witnesses told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

Occupiers targeted the al-Rahwa area in the town of Sa'ir, northeast of Hebron, burning two vehicles and stealing some 25 sheep, witnesses said.

They added that the occupiers spray-painted racist slogans in Hebrew on homes before leaving the area.

In the nearby al-Minya area, occupiers attacked Palestinian homes, wrote similar slogans and attempted to burn vehicles before residents confronted them, the same sources said.

Rights groups and medics say Israeli settlers are ⁠taking advantage ‌of curbs ‌on movement imposed during the Iran ⁠war to attack Palestinians in the ‌West Bank, with military roadblocks preventing ambulances from reaching victims quickly.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission revealed that occupiers have carried out 443 attacks since the outbreak of the war on Feb. 28.

Settlers have ​killed at least five ⁠Palestinians in the West Bank since the ⁠Middle East conflict began, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.