An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip killed at least three Palestinians Monday, health officials said, as mediators held talks with Hamas leaders to try to bolster a U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

Medics said the strike had hit a group of men outside a school in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza ​Strip. There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military.

At Al-Aqsa ​Hospital ⁠in Deir al-Balah, the bodies of those killed lay on the ground in white shrouds outside the morgue as relatives and friends arrived to bid them farewell. Some kissed the victims' foreheads before holding special prayers.

"This isn’t a truce; it’s a trap for our young men. Every day there are martyrs, every single day. How long can this continue?” said Umm Hussam Abu el-Rous, a female relative of one of the victims.

"Isn't it unjust that a three-year-old child is afraid of seeing his (dead) father? He says, 'My father went to bring me something from the shop,'" she added.

The cease-fire that began last October halted two years of full-blown war but left Israeli ⁠troops ⁠in control of a depopulated zone demarcated by yellow-painted blocks that comprises well over half of Gaza, with Hamas in power in a narrow coastal strip and Israeli airstrikes continuing.

More than 750 Palestinians have been killed since the deal took effect, while resistance groups have killed four Israeli soldiers. Israel and Hamas have traded blame for cease-fire violations.

Palestinians say Israeli forces have been moving some of the yellow concrete markers westward. Israel denies this.

Hamas disarmament obstacle

The violence comes as leaders from Hamas and other Palestinian factions have been meeting since ⁠Saturday in Cairo with mediators from Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar to discuss implementing the second phase of the Gaza deal.

Under a plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Hamas would be required to lay ​down its arms in stages over eight months after a U.S.-backed committee of Palestinian technocrats takes control ​in Gaza.

However, Hamas' disarmament has been a major obstacle to progress on Trump's cease-fire deal and plan for Gaza which have also been put under strain by the ⁠war in ‌Iran.

Two officials ‌close to the latest talks said Hamas told mediators that discussions ⁠on disarmament could only move forward after Israel fully implements ‌the first phase of Trump's October deal, which includes a complete cease-fire in Gaza.

Israeli military officials have said they ​are preparing for a swift return ⁠to full-scale war if Hamas does not lay down its weapons.

The Gaza ⁠war was triggered on Oct. 7, 2023, by a Hamas-led incursion of southern Israel that caused 1,200 ⁠deaths, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's ​ensuing two-year genocidal war killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, according to Gazan health authorities, and left the territory mostly in ruins.