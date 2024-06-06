Israel killed at least 39 displaced Palestinians Thursday when it targeted a school housing thousands of displaced Gazans at the Nuseirat refugee camp, local authorities said.

In a statement, the Gaza-based government Media Office said the Israeli army struck a U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) school in the Nuseirat refugee camp also leaving dozens of people injured.

It added that the Israeli army's relentless "massacres” in Gaza is proof that it continues the "genocide” of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Authorities at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said that the attack left at least 39 people dead and dozens of others injured. They said the death toll may rise as victims are still being brought to the hospital.

The Israeli army, for its part, admitted hitting the UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, claiming Hamas fighters were hiding inside.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.