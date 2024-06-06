The Israeli military conducted a series of intense airstrikes on villages and towns in southern Lebanon on Thursday amid threats that Tel Aviv was preparing to launch a major attack on the neighboring country.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli warplanes struck a house in the town of Aadchit.

A Lebanese scouts society in southern Lebanon also said it took part in the rescue mission for people following Israeli airstrikes on the towns of Seddiqine and Kounine.

In another airstrike, the Israeli fighter jets destroyed a three-floor building on the road of Wadi Jilou that left heavy damage in the surrounding buildings.

The Israeli raids come following 11 military operations carried out by the Hezbollah group on Wednesday on Israeli military targets and settlements in northern Israel.

In one operation, the Hezbollah fighters fired combat drones on the Hurfeish settlement leaving casualties.

On Wednesday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tough warning to the Lebanese Hezbollah group, stressing that the Israeli army is prepared for "an extremely powerful action" against Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 36,600 people since a major incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.