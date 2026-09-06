Israel killed four people, including two women, in southern ​Lebanon Sunday, the Health Ministry said, marking a fresh violation of a cease-fire in place.

Israeli military, however, claimed it retaliated for alleged Hezbollah drone attacks, ⁠within Lebanese territory occupied by its troops.

Despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire with Hezbollah agreed in June, the Israeli ​military is operating in what it ​has declared as ⁠a security zone in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Sunday that two men were killed in a town on the edge of the zone occupied by Israeli troops, while the two women were killed in Arab Salim, which sits well north of the occupied area.

The Israeli military had issued an online evacuation warning at 6 a.m. local (3 a.m. GMT) for areas near a building in ⁠Arab Salim ⁠that it said it would strike because it was being used by Hezbollah. Two girls were among six others injured in that strike.

The evacuation warning was only the second issued since the June cease-fire announcement.

The first online evacuation order came on Aug. 5 for residents of Mansouri, near Tyre, though Israel had already dropped leaflets on ⁠the village just a week into the cease-fire, telling residents to leave ahead of strikes.

Four people were killed and 23 injured across ​southern Lebanon Friday, the Health Ministry said Saturday, in Israeli ​strikes launched without evacuation warnings. The Israeli military said those strikes hit Hezbollah weapons storage facilities.

Hezbollah said ⁠Saturday that ‌Israel's continued escalation aimed to pressure the ⁠Lebanese government, which has been engaged in ‌direct talks with Israel under U.S. auspices – negotiations that the Iran-backed ​group has rejected.

More than ⁠4,300 people have been killed by Israeli ⁠strikes in Lebanon since March 2, when Hezbollah fired ⁠at Israel in support ​of Iran.