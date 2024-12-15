Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have killed at least 46 more Palestinians over a 24-hour period, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,976, the enclave's Health Ministry said Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 106,759 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 46 people and injured 135 others in five massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Of the 46 killed, at least 34 died and dozens injured in Israeli attacks targeting a school housing displaced families, homes and tents in displacement camps across the Gaza Strip, medical sources said Sunday.

Fifteen people were killed when Israeli forces raided a school housing displaced families in Izbat Abd Rabbo, a neighborhood in the northern town of Beit Hanoun, a medical source said.

Witnesses said Israeli forces raided the Khalil Oweida School after an hourslong siege amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling.

Israeli fighter jets hit a house in al-Nafaq neighborhood in northern Gaza, leaving five people dead and injuring several others, the medical source said.

Three more people were killed and several injured in another strike on a Palestinian home in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, he added.

The bodies of four people were recovered after an Israeli strike on another house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, taking the death toll in the attack to seven, another source said.

In northern Gaza, a husband, wife, and two daughters were killed in Israeli artillery shelling in the northern town of Beit Hanoun, he added.

Eight people were also injured in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the source said.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.