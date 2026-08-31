At least five people were killed in new Israeli air strikes in the area around Gaza City on Monday, a local hospital and rescuers said.

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said on Monday morning that it had received two bodies "following an Israeli air strike that targeted the entrance of a residential building near the municipal park in Gaza City."

Later in the day, the hospital said it received three additional bodies and several wounded "as a result of an Israeli drone strike that targeted a civilian car in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City."

The civil defense confirmed the toll of the two strikes.

Images shared by the civil defense showed workers inspecting the car targeted in the second strike, completely destroyed and reduced to a blackened shell of warped metal, as a crowd of bystanders gathered around it.

Despite a U.S.-backed cease-fire that took effect in October 2025, violence has not halted in the Gaza Strip, with Israel continuing to target Palestinians.

Israeli operations in Gaza have killed at least 1,318 people since the cease-fire came into effect, according to the Palestinian territory's health ministry.