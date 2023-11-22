At least seven Palestinians were killed Wednesday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, taking the death toll there since Oct. 7 to 225, according to the Health Ministry

A ministry statement said the bodies of six slain Palestinians were taken to Tulkarm Hospital in the northern West Bank.

Israeli forces raided the town of Azzun east of Qalqilya and the Tulkarm and Dheisheh refugee camps early Wednesday, eyewitnesses said.

Several houses were searched in Tulkarm by Israeli forces, which detained several Palestinians before withdrawing from the area after an 8-hour military raid, they added.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a 16-year-old with shrapnel wounds to his face were among the detainees.

A 26-year-old young woman "beaten by the Israeli army" had been transferred to the hospital, the Red Crescent added.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that it treated a total of 26 injured, including four with bullet wounds, in the West Bank towns of Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Tubas and Qalqilya.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was killed by Israeli army fire in Azzun, a local medical source said.

More than 225 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers across the West Bank since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of southern Israel, according to the ministry.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967 and its troops regularly launch raids across the Palestinian territory.