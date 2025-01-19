Israeli military attacked northern Gaza on Sunday, killing eight people according to Palestinian medics, shortly after Israel and Hamas failed to meet a cease-fire deadline.

The delay in implementing the cease-fire and the latest violence came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked, an hour before the 06:30 a.m. GMT deadline, that Hamas provide the names of three hostages it was to release Sunday as part of the agreement.

Hamas said it was committed to the cease-fire but that it had been unable so far to provide the hostage list for "technical field reasons," without elaborating.

The cease-fire deal could help usher in an end to Israel's genocidal Gaza war, which was triggered by a Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel's response decimated the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza-based health authorities.

The war also set off a confrontation throughout the Middle East between Israel and its arch-foe Iran, which backs Hamas and other paramilitary forces across the region.