An Israeli airstrike on northern Gaza's Beit Lahia killed at least nine Palestinians, including three journalists on Saturday, according to the local Health Ministry, as Hamas leaders met with mediators in Cairo for cease-fire talks.

Several were critically injured as the strike hit a car, with casualties inside and outside the vehicle, health officials told Reuters.

Witnesses and fellow journalists said the people in the car were on a mission for a charity called al-Khair Foundation in Beit Lahia, and they were accompanied by journalists and photographers when the strike hit them. At least three local journalists were among the dead, according to Palestinian media.

The Israeli military initially said it had struck two "terrorists" operating a drone that posed a threat to its forces and several people who collected the drone equipment.

In another statement, it named six men that it said were members of Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad who it said had been killed in the incident.

The incident underscores the fragility of the Jan. 19 cease-fire agreement that halted large-scale fighting in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian health officials say dozens of people have been killed by Israeli fire despite the truce.

Salama Marouf, the head of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, denied the army's allegations.

"The team was made of civilians and worked in an area near a shelter on a mission sponsored by a charity. They were not in a prohibited area and didn't pose any danger of any kind to the occupation army," Marouf said in a statement.

Cease-fire impasse

Later Saturday, Gaza medics said another Israeli airstrike in the town of Juhr Eldeek in the central Gaza Strip killed two Palestinians. The Israeli military claimed it was unaware of the incident.

Hamas accused Israel in a statement of attempting to renege on the cease-fire agreement, putting the number of Palestinians killed since Jan. 19 at 150.

It urged mediators to compel Israel to move ahead with the implementation of the phased cease-fire deal, blaming Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the impasse.

Responding to some of the incidents reported by Gaza medics, the Israeli military claimed its forces have intervened to thwart threats approaching its forces on the ground near where forces operate.

Since the first phase of the cease-fire expired on March 2, Israel has rejected opening the second phase of talks, which would require it to negotiate over a permanent end to the war, the main demand of Hamas.

The incidents coincided with a visit by Hamas' exiled Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, to Cairo for further cease-fire talks aimed at resolving disputes with Israel that could risk a resumption of fighting.

On Friday, Hamas said it had agreed to free an American-Israeli dual national if Israel begins the next phase of cease-fire talks toward a permanent end to the war, an offer Israel dismissed as "psychological warfare."

Hamas said it had made the offer to release New Jersey native Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old soldier in the Israeli army, after receiving a proposal from mediators for negotiations on the second phase.

Israel says it wants to extend the cease-fire's first phase, a proposal backed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. Hamas says it will resume freeing hostages only under the second phase.

The war was triggered by the Hamas incursion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which caused 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 48,500 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, reduced much of the territory to rubble and led to accusations of genocide and war crimes.