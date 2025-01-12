Israel killed at least 70 children in its genocidal war on Gaza in the last five days alone, the Palestinian enclave's civil defense service said Sunday.

The agency did not provide details on the age of the victims, only saying that they died in attacks targeting several areas across the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinian children in Gaza continue to bear a heavy toll from Israel’s genocidal war, now in its 16th month.

"The new year has brought more death and suffering from attacks, deprivation, and increasing exposure to the cold,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said earlier on Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, at least 28 more Palestinians were killed in recent Israeli attacks across the besieged territory, pushing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,565, the Gazan Health Ministry confirmed Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 109,660 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 28 people and injured 89 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The second year of conflict has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.