Al Jazeera reporter Wael al-Dahdouh's wife and two children in the Gaza Strip were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, the Doha-based television said in a statement.

The correspondent's wife, son, and daughter were killed in the strike that targeted a house in the southern Gaza Strip, the Qatari broadcaster said.

The family had already been displaced from their home to the Nuseirat refugee camp in southern Gaza amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes in the strip.

"The Al Jazeera Media Network extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to our colleague Wael Al-Dahdouh on the loss of his family in an Israeli airstrike," the Qatari network said.

"The indiscriminate assault by the Israeli occupation forces resulted in the tragic loss of his wife, son and daughter, while the rest of his family is buried under the rubble."

According to Al-Jazeera, al-Dahdouh, a correspondent of the television's Arabic service, was covering the Israeli airstrikes when he received the news of his family's death.

It aired a video of the correspondent while giving a farewell look at his son lying on the ground of the hospital. Another clip showed him carrying the dead body of his daughter in his arms at a hospital in Deir el-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Jazeera said the family was staying in a temporary home after evacuating Gaza City following Israel's warning for residents to move south as its forces intensified strikes targeting Hamas.

"This is the safe zone the occupation (Israeli) army was talking about," al-Dahdouh said on Al Jazeera.

The media organization said, "Their home was targeted in the Nuseirat camp in the center of Gaza, where they had sought refuge after being displaced by the initial bombardment in their neighborhood."

"The network strongly condemns the indiscriminate targeting and killing of innocent civilians in Gaza, which has led to the loss of Wael al-Dahdouh's family and countless others," Al-Jazeera said.

"Al Jazeera is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our colleagues in Gaza and hold the Israeli authorities responsible for their security," it added.

'Tone it down': Blinken

Meanwhile, reports from Anadolu Agency (AA) indicate that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he asked Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to "tone down Al-Jazeera's rhetoric about the war in Gaza," according to a report.

Blinken's request came Monday during a meeting with American Jewish community leaders, Axios reported, citing three people who attended.

"Blinken told American Jewish leaders on Monday that when he was in Doha on Oct. 13 he asked the Qatari government to change its public posture towards Hamas," it said.

One source cited in the report said Blinken asked the Qataris to "turn down the volume on Al Jazeera's coverage because it is full of anti-Israel incitement."

It said Blinken "appeared to be talking about Al-Jazeera Arabic, not Al Jazeera English."

AA reached out to the U.S. State Department to ask for confirmation on the report but has not received a response.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry has yet to comment on the report.

