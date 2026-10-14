An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City residential building killed a Palestinian woman and injured two others, including a girl, early Wednesday, according to sources.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) that the body of Reem Asaad Awad, 33, and two injured were brought to the hospital following the airstrike on a residential building in the Rimal neighborhood.

The source said the strike caused extensive destruction to the targeted apartment and neighboring buildings. A large fire also broke out after the attack and was later extinguished by civil defense crews.

Meanwhile, witnesses said Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones opened heavy fire toward Palestinian homes in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City, while explosive devices were dropped on al-Sikka Street in the surrounding area.

Separately, sources said the Israeli army carried out a large-scale demolition operation, blowing up homes within areas where its forces are deployed east of Gaza City.

In the central Gaza Strip, witnesses said an incursion by Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers beyond areas under the army’s control east of Deir al-Balah.

Gunfire also struck residents' homes along Salah al-Din Street east of Deir al-Balah, causing panic among residents. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Israeli artillery shelling also hit areas northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, while an Israeli drone dropped an explosive device on a tent. No injuries were reported.

Israeli violations of the October 2025 ceasefire have killed at least 1,498 Palestinians and injured 5,306 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocide killed over 74,000 Palestinians and injured 175,000 in Gaza, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Settlers attacks in West Bank

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli occupiers set fire to a prayer room and a car and scrawled racist slogans in the town of Mukhmas, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, early Wednesday, according to a local official.

Mohammed Kanaan, a member of Mukhmas' municipal council, told AA that a group of Israeli occupiers attacked the area at around 2 a.m. local time (11 p.m. GMT Tuesday) and set fire to the prayer room and a car.

The occupiers also scrawled racist slogans at the site, Kanaan said, adding that local residents promptly notified the relevant authorities and requested the intervention of firefighting crews to extinguish the blaze.

The attack comes amid ongoing violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

It also coincides with the olive harvest season, during which attacks against Palestinian farmers have intensified.

On Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said it had documented 136 attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers linked to the olive harvest since the beginning of October.

According to the commission, the attacks included beatings, expulsions, intimidation, gunfire, tear gas, arrests, theft of olives and harvesting equipment, and damage to trees. The incidents have harmed Palestinian farmers and restricted their access to their land.

Israeli army raids and attacks by occupiers against Palestinians and their property have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023.