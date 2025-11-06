The Israeli military carried out a wave of airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday. The attacks marked a sharp escalation in Israel’s near-daily bombardment of Lebanese territory, despite the cease-fire.

Israeli forces claimed the strikes targeted Hezbollah’s “military infrastructure” in the villages of Tayba, Tayr Debba, and Aita al-Jabal, claiming the group had rebuilt positions there nearly a year after a U.S.-brokered cease-fire ended months of conflict.

Lebanese residents reported heavy bombardment and destruction in residential areas despite the evacuation warnings. The strikes came just hours after Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government to avoid entering negotiations with Israel.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson, said residents were told to move at least 500 meters away from certain buildings the army claimed were used by Hezbollah.

The latest attacks underscore mounting tensions along the border, with civilians once again caught in the middle as Israel expands its operations deeper into southern Lebanon.