Israel and Lebanon have agreed to begin negotiations to settle land border disputes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The statement said the Naqoura talks resulted in an agreement to form "three joint working groups" aimed at stabilizing the region.

These groups will focus on key issues, including the Israeli withdrawal from five points in south Lebanon, as well as revisiting the original pre-war land border between Israel and Lebanon, the statement detailed.

The negotiations will also address "the release of saboteurs detained since the war began and held in Israel," the statement noted.

"In coordination with the US and as a gesture to the new Lebanese president, Israel agreed to release five Lebanese detainees," the statement added.

Under a cease-fire deal with Beirut, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.

An Israeli military statement said army forces will remain in five strategic posts, without specifying how long its troops will stay there.

The army said the five positions include a hill near Labouneh, the Jabal Blat peak, a hill across from Avivim and Malkia; a hill across from Margaliot; and a hill across from Metula.

The army said the five posts will be manned by Israeli troops, while troops will be withdrawn from all other Lebanese towns and villages.