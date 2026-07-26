Israel's political-security Cabinet approved Sunday the deployment of the Board of Peace's International Stabilization Force (ISF) in the Gaza Strip under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, Israeli media reported.

The ISF is one of four bodies established to administer Gaza under Trump’s plan, which was endorsed by the U.N. Security Council through Resolution 2803 on Nov. 17, 2025.

"The Cabinet approved the entry into the Gaza Strip of a multinational force affiliated with the Board of Peace,” the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voted against the decision, opposing the Cabinet majority, it added.

"Hamas has not honored its commitment to demilitarize the Gaza Strip and disarm, so neither are we bound by it,” Ben-Gvir said, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

He also claimed that the solution in Gaza was to "encourage migration.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar responded during the meeting that it was "an international plan,” adding: "We may not succeed, but we should not be the ones to derail it,” the newspaper reported.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said the Cabinet’s approval effectively gives the green light to begin establishing a headquarters for the force near the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Hamas says continued demands for its disarmament while bypassing Israel’s obligations under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement contradict Trump’s Gaza plan.

While Hamas fulfilled its first-phase obligations by releasing Israeli captives, Israel has continued its attacks and restricted the entry of humanitarian assistance.

The agreement’s second phase includes a broader Israeli military withdrawal and Gaza’s reconstruction alongside the start of disarming Palestinian factions. Israel, however, insists that disarmament must come first.

Trump’s plan calls for the U.S. to work with Arab and international partners to establish a temporary international stabilization force for immediate deployment in Gaza.

The force would train and support Palestinian police officers in the enclave and consult Egypt and Jordan, which the plan says have extensive experience in the field.

It would also work with Israel and Egypt to secure border areas, prevent weapons from entering Gaza and facilitate the rapid and safe flow of goods, according to the plan.