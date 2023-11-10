Israel has announced temporary halts to its offensive operations in northern Gaza, allowing a window for civilians to escape the intense fighting.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically rejected the notion of a broader cease-fire, deeming it a "surrender" to Hamas.

The pauses, which have already witnessed tens of thousands of Palestinians fleeing the devastation in northern Gaza, garnered approval from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Yet, Biden maintained that a comprehensive cease-fire was not on the table.

Netanyahu expressed satisfaction with the performance of Israeli troops in the counteroffensive against Hamas' Oct. incursion, resulting in the death of 1,400 people, predominantly civilians, with approximately 240 taken hostage.

Israel's response, a combination of relentless aerial bombings and ground offensives, has, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, led to over 10,800 casualties, with a majority being civilians and a significant number of them children.

"We don't seek to govern Gaza," Netanyahu affirmed in an interview with Fox News. "We don't seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and us a better future."

The exodus from the war-torn region has seen tens of thousands of civilians leave northern Gaza, navigating through the chaos with meager possessions.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, reported that 70,000 people have traveled south since Nov. 4, with the majority making the journey on foot.

This accounts for over half of the area's population, with almost 1.6 million people internally displaced since Oct. 7.

While Biden viewed the pauses as a "step in the right direction," hopes for a broader cessation of hostilities remained dim.

Netanyahu emphasized: "A cease-fire with Hamas means surrender to Hamas, surrender to terror. There won't be a cease-fire without the release of Israeli hostages; that's not going to happen."

The humanitarian plea for a cease-fire has intensified, with aid groups warning of a "catastrophe" in Gaza, where essential resources such as food, water, and medicine are in short supply.

Oxfam France director Cecile Duflot described the situation as "the worst, the most tragic" ever witnessed in the territory.

Overnight clashes persisted, and accusations surfaced that Israel targeted hospitals in northern Gaza, a claim the Israeli military has yet to respond to.

Complicating matters is the fate of around 240 hostages abducted on Oct. 7.

Talks in Doha involving CIA director Bill Burns and Mossad chief David Barnea are underway, focusing on pauses, potential hostage releases, and increased aid for Gaza.

In a video released by Palestine's Islamic Jihad group, two hostages, a woman in her 70s and a 13-year-old boy, were purportedly shown, suggesting that not all captives are held by Hamas.

Israel denounced the video as "psychological terrorism."

As the conflict unfolds, the dire conditions in Gaza worsen.

Despite pledges of around $1.1 billion in aid at a conference in Paris, access to Gaza remains limited, with only around 100 trucks daily, well below pre-war averages.

Israeli officials contest claims of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while violence escalates in the occupied West Bank, with at least 14 Palestinians reported killed in a single day.

The conflict's ripple effects extend beyond regional borders, with exchanges between the Israeli army and Lebanon's Hezbollah as well as Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels claiming to launch "ballistic missiles" at southern Israel.

A drone strike in southern Israel's Eilat and subsequent missile interceptions over the Red Sea further highlight the escalating tensions.