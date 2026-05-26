Clashes between the Israeli military and Lebanon's Iranian-backed group Hezbollah flared Tuesday along a strategic river in Lebanon as Israeli troops tried to push farther north,

The fighting comes after overnight Israeli strikes killed at least 12 people in southern Lebanon and just three days before Lebanese and Israeli military delegations are set to meet for direct talks in Washington.

A previously reached cease-fire appeared more nominal by the day, complicating efforts at a broader peace in the Iran war, as Tehran wants an end to the fighting to include Lebanon.

The Litani River has been a de facto boundary in Lebanon, with large areas to the south under Israeli military control despite the Washington-brokered cease-fire in place for over a month.

Tuesday's intensified strikes and clashes came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had authorized more intensive strikes targeting Hezbollah across Lebanon.

Meanwhile, an Israeli security official said the military had called up an additional battalion to Lebanon, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Israel's military said it struck more than 100 Hezbollah sites across southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley area overnight, claiming it targeted alleged storage facilities, command centers and observation points.

One strike hit the eastern village of Mashghara, killing 12 people, including several members of a family, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said.

Israel, in recent days, has intensified strikes in Nabatieh city and province, just north of the river. On Tuesday, it warned city residents to leave.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it launched several rocket, artillery and exploding drone attacks on Israeli troops and vehicles mobilizing along the river toward the Nabatieh villages of Yohmor al-Shaqif and Zawtar al-Sharqieh.

Hezbollah's al-Manar TV said the armed group repelled attacks along the river banks.

Since the cease-fire, the Lebanese capital of Beirut has been spared from strikes, but Israel's latest moves have caused fear.

"By just saying a few words on TV, (Netanyahu) causes everyone to panic and flee their homes," said Tony Aboud in Beirut's bustling Hamra district. "I don't know what's going to happen and how long we can live like this."

The Lebanese government, which came to power on a platform of reform and disarmament of Hezbollah and other armed groups, hopes that the direct talks with Israel, opposed by Hezbollah, will lead to a permanent cease-fire and withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Israel says it will not withdraw until Hezbollah no longer poses a threat to residents of its northern towns.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue fighting until Israel stops its daily airstrikes and withdraws its troops from Lebanon.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah has boasted that it is using new fiber-optic drones that Israeli troops have struggled to intercept, hitting both Israeli forces and northern Israeli villages.

Israel has told people there not to gather in large numbers.

"What this requires of us now is to increase the blows, to increase the intensity. We will smite them hip and thigh," Netanyahu said Monday.

Over a million people in Lebanon have been displaced in the war, sparked when Hezbollah joined the war on March 2 in solidarity with Iran, two days after the Iran war began.

At least 3,185 people in Lebanon have been killed in Israeli strikes since the start of the war, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Over 9,600 others have been wounded.

Elsewhere, according to Netanyahu's office, 23 Israeli soldiers and a defense contractor have been killed in or near southern Lebanon and two civilians have been killed in northern Israel, the vast majority by drones.