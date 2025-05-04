Israel plans to retaliate for Sunday’s Houthi missile strike on Ben Gurion International Airport not only against the Yemeni rebel group but also against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X, calling the Houthis “Iranian terror masters.”

“Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters,” Netanyahu wrote.

The Israeli military confirmed the impact of a ballistic missile near the airport, where eight people were injured in the attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthis.

The Israeli news website Ynet reported that, during an urgently convened security meeting, it was decided that Israel would carry out its military response to the Houthi attack in close coordination with the United States.

The Israeli TV channel N12 reported that both Israel’s Arrow 3 missile defense system and the U.S. THAAD missile defense system failed to intercept the rocket fired from Yemen during interception attempts.

Iran and Israel came dangerously close to an all-out war last year, with both countries carrying out aerial strikes on each other, raising fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.