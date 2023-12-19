Israel's President Isaac Herzog said they are ready for another pause for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

"I can reiterate the fact that Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages," Herzog said during a meeting with ambassadors of 80 countries on Tuesday.

"The responsibility lies fully with [Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya] Sinwar and the leadership of Hamas," he added.

Media reports from Monday suggest that Mossad chief David Barnea, CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Abdulrahman Al Thani were discussing renewed negotiations with Hamas in Warsaw.

The leaders met in Poland’s capital to discuss a potential new deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for a potential release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons and a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

"The talks were positive with negotiators exploring and discussing different proposals in an attempt to progress on negotiations," the source said. "An agreement is not expected imminently, however."

There was no immediate comment from the CIA.

The talks between Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as the Gulf state's foreign minister, Mossad Director David Barnea and CIA Director Bill Burns followed a meeting between the three in Europe last week.

Qatar has said that it is working to repair a humanitarian cease-fire agreement that ended last month and pushing for a comprehensive end to the more than two-month war.

Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and Hamas in a deal that led to a week-long truce at the end of November during which Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenagers freed from Israeli jails.

According to Israeli estimates, at least 109 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip as well as the bodies of several kidnapped people.

A previous week-long humanitarian pause last month saw the release of 84 Israelis and 24 foreigners by Hamas in exchange for 240 Palestinians from Israeli jails, including 71 women and 169 children.

Herzog claimed that Israel "was not in a war with the Palestinian people, but was fighting its enemy Hamas," but the Israeli military has been indiscriminately targeting Palestinian civilians and civilian infrastructure since October.

There was no comment from Hamas on the Israeli president's statements.

Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas have killed at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,586 others, according to health authorities.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.