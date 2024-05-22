Israel recalled its envoys from Ireland and Norway for "urgent consultations" on Wednesday right before both countries formally announced their decisions to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

"Today, I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not go over this in silence. I have just ordered the return of the Israeli ambassadors from Dublin and Oslo to Israel for further consultations in Jerusalem," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"The hasty steps of the two countries will have further serious consequences. If Spain realizes its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it."

Later in the day, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also announced Madrid's decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state as of May 28.

The Israeli foreign minister claimed the moves by the European countries were a reward for the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and its Oct. 7 incursion.