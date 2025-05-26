An Israeli official on Monday rejected the latest cease-fire proposal presented by the U.S. and accepted by Hamas, dismissing it as unacceptable and denying claims that the terms aligned with a proposal from U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official accused Hamas of lacking genuine interest in reaching an agreement.

The new proposal, which sees the release of 10 hostages and 70 days of truce, was received by Hamas through mediators.

"The proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day cease-fire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the source said.

The proposal also sees the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, including hundreds of those serving lengthy prison terms.

