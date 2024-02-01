At least 114 Palestinians, including four women, detained by the Israeli army during its ongoing war on Gaza were released Thursday.

A Palestinian official with the Gaza crossing authorities told an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that the Palestinians were released through the Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) commercial crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Anadolu reporter said 10 of the released people, including a woman, were transferred to a hospital in Rafah city due to health conditions.

They suffered severe bone fractures, particularly in their hands and legs, as an apparent result of being beaten in custody by Israeli forces, a medical source told Turkish news agency AA.

Some had blood clots on their necks and heads, while others suffered difficulty in breathing, wounds and scratches, and swelling in their hands, said the Anadolu reporter on the scene when they arrived at the hospital.

The Israeli army arrested hundreds of Palestinians during the ground offensive against Gaza that began on Oct. 27. However, Israeli authorities continue to refuse to provide information on the whereabouts or conditions of those arrested in Gaza.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip in response to the Oct. 7 incursion, killing nearly 1,140 Israelis.

The Israeli war on Gaza, in comparison, killed at least 27,019 Palestinians and injured 66,139.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.