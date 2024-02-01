Over 27,000 Palestinians have now been confirmed killed as Israel's brutal war machine continued to exact collective punishment on Gazans Thursday.

The Palestinian death toll jumped to 27,019 since Oct. 7, the Gazan Health Ministry confirmed.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry issued a statement as Israel's deadly onslaught against Gaza continued for a 118th day. It added that 66,139 other people have been injured in the ongoing conflict.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 15 massacres across the Gaza Strip which left 118 people killed and 190 others injured.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them," it added.

Late Wednesday, the Israeli military stormed the Palestine Red Crescent Society-run (PRCS) Al-Amal Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, following a 10-day siege.

"Occupation forces are currently raiding Al-Amal Hospital square (and are) stationed in front of the external gate of the reception and emergency department and firing heavily," the Red Crescent said on X.

"Despite ongoing bombardment and gunfire, the medical teams at PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis persist in treating the wounded and patients," it added.

"Today, the hospital received seven martyrs, including a PRCS employee, and attended to nine injuries. The siege and targeting have endured for the tenth consecutive day."

Earlier Wednesday, the Gazan Health Ministry had reported 150 deaths and an additional 313 injuries.

Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which killed nearly 1,140 Israelis.

The resulting Israeli assault has displaced about 85% of Gazans, while all of them are food insecure, according to the U.N.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.