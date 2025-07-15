The Israeli occupying army on Tuesday reissued its “immediate” evacuation orders for parts of Gaza City and the northern governorate, as its military campaign in the enclave continued.

In a statement, army spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Palestinians to evacuate areas in Gaza City and the northern governorate that had been repeatedly ordered to evacuate throughout June.

The Gaza City areas mentioned in the army’s statement include the neighborhoods of East Zeitoun, the Old City, Turkman, al-Jadida, al-Daraj, al-Sabra, and al-Tuffah.

As for the northern governorate, the statement lists Jabalia town, Jabalia camp, and Jabalia al-Nazla, as well as the neighborhoods of al-Rawdah, al-Nahda, al-Zuhur, al-Noor, al-Salam, and Tal al-Zaatar.

The army ordered Palestinians in those areas to move to the western area of al-Mawasi.

The Israeli army classifies the al-Mawasi area as a "humanitarian safe zone," yet it has committed deadly attacks there by bombing the fragile tents sheltering displaced people, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries among those displaced there.

The army’s statement noted that it is operating in these areas "with increasing force to destroy the enemy and hostile organizations, with fighting extending westward toward the city center."

According to last week's report by the U.N. humanitarian office, since March 18, the Israeli army has issued about 54 displacement orders, affecting around 297 square kilometers (114 square miles) – about 81% of the Gaza Strip – with evacuation orders.

The report added: "With no safe place to go, many people have sought refuge in overcrowded displacement sites, makeshift shelters, damaged buildings, streets and open areas. People have been confined to ever-shrinking spaces."

"As of 9 July, 86 per cent of the Gaza Strip is within Israeli-militarized zones or placed under displacement orders (they largely overlap) since 18 March,” it continued.

Rejecting international calls for a cease-fire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza since late October 2023, killing nearly 58,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.