The Israeli military is reportedly gearing up for likely ground operations inside Lebanon, according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

It said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met Tuesday with soldiers training for a ground invasion scenario into Lebanon.

"Israel is preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon, as its preparations continue," KAN commented on Gallant's meeting with soldiers.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Israel has launched waves of deadly airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 570 people and injuring over 1,800 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.