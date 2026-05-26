Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military carried out an airstrike in Gaza City targeting Mohammed Awda, whom they alleged had been selected as the new commander of Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, as Israeli strikes killed nine Palestinians on the eve of the Muslim Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha holiday).

The claim came after heavy Israeli bombardment struck a densely populated area in central Gaza City on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, killing a Palestinian woman and injuring others, according to medical sources.

The attacks targeted a residential building containing shops, the roof of another residential building in Gaza City's busiest commercial area, a civilian vehicle and a gathering of civilians in central and southern Gaza.

In the latest strike, three Palestinians, including a woman, were killed and 20 others injured after Israeli warplanes struck a residential building in the southern Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City, the sources said.

Witnesses said the building was located in one of Gaza City's most crowded shopping districts ahead of Eid al-Adha.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz said the army launched the strike "under their instructions,” claiming Awda had been selected to replace Izz al-Din al-Haddad, whom Israel said it killed around 10 days ago.

The statement did not confirm whether Awda was killed in the strike.

The two Israeli officials attempted to justify the attack by alleging Awda was among the "architects” of the Oct. 7, 2023, events.

Israeli news website Walla said the results of the attempted attack on Awda were still unclear.

Neither Hamas nor the Qassam Brigades had commented on the Israeli claim.

The Israeli allegations come amid growing warnings from Israeli analysts and opposition figures that Netanyahu may seek further escalation in Gaza for electoral purposes amid the possibility of dissolving the Knesset and holding early elections.

Israel has killed more than 72,000 people and injured over 172,000 in two years of a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has also caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, before a ceasefire was announced last October.