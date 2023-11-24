Israel released 39 Palestinian women and children from jails as part of the hostage exchange deal with Hamas, Qatar said Friday.

We confirm the release of 39 women and children held in Israeli prisons in implementation of obligations of the first day of the agreement," said Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari on the X platform.

The deal, announced by Qatar on Wednesday, involves a temporary pause in fighting between both sides to let desperately needed aid flow into the densely populated Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of some hostages Hamas kidnapped on Oct. 7.