Israel expanded its campaign against Iran early Friday with strikes deep inside Tehran, pushing a month-long war toward a more dangerous phase as diplomacy stalled and regional fault lines widened.

Israeli officials said the latest wave targeted sites “in the heart of Tehran,” a shift that underscores both reach and intent after days of warnings about intensifying attacks on Iran’s weapons network.

The absence of immediate detail on the targets points to either operational secrecy or ongoing assessments, but the symbolism is clear: Israel is no longer confining itself to peripheral or proxy-linked assets.

Almost simultaneously, smoke rose over Beirut’s skyline, reflecting the parallel front in Lebanon where Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been locked in ground combat for weeks.

Israeli troops have pushed north of the border with the stated aim of controlling territory south of the Litani River, opening a second axis that stretches its military bandwidth.

Inside Israel, air raid sirens cut across major cities as defense systems intercepted incoming Iranian missiles, a reminder that Tehran retains both reach and retaliatory capacity.

War widening by design

Iran has expanded its response beyond Israel, targeting Gulf states with drones and missiles in a move that appears calibrated to internationalize the cost of the conflict.

Kuwait reported damage at Shuwaikh Port, while Bahrain and Qatar activated air defenses after fresh alerts.

The Gulf theater is no longer peripheral. It is central to Iran’s leverage.

At sea, a Thai-flagged cargo ship struck earlier in the conflict ran aground near Qeshm Island, underscoring how commercial shipping has become collateral in a strategic choke point.

Hormuz pressure

Control of the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as Iran’s most potent tool. By tightening its hold on the narrow passage, Tehran has effectively turned energy flows into a bargaining chip.

Oil markets have reacted sharply. Brent crude surged past $107 a barrel, extending a steep climb since the war began, while global equities slid on fears that the crisis could choke supply chains and destabilize economies.

Gulf officials say Iran has begun extracting tolls from vessels for safe passage, a move that blurs the line between state control and coercive leverage.

The strategy appears aimed at forcing Washington to weigh economic fallout against continued military pressure.

Diplomacy falters

Efforts to broker a cease-fire remain stuck in contradiction. U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a 15-point framework delivered through Pakistani channels, combining nuclear restrictions with demands to reopen Hormuz.

Iran’s counterproposal is narrower but firm: recognition of its sovereignty over the strait and reparations tied to the initial strikes that triggered the war.

Publicly, Tehran insists it is not negotiating. Quietly, messages continue to pass through intermediaries including Pakistan, Türkiye and Egypt. The dual track reflects a familiar pattern in high-stakes conflicts where talks persist even as rhetoric hardens.

On the ground, however, the military buildup tells its own story.

U.S. naval assets, thousands of Marines and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division are moving closer to the region, signaling readiness for contingencies that could include securing maritime routes by force.

Humanitarian strain

The war’s toll is accelerating across multiple fronts. Iranian authorities report more than 1,900 dead, with widespread damage across Tehran’s civilian infrastructure.

A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

In Lebanon, fatalities have surpassed 1,100 as neighborhoods near the southern front absorb sustained bombardment.

Israel has reported 18 civilian deaths, alongside military losses in Lebanon.

At least 13 U.S. service members have been killed, while casualties in Iraq, the Gulf and the occupied West Bank add to a widening ledger of loss.

Humanitarian agencies warn the figures only hint at the scale of disruption.

Jan Egeland said entire districts in Tehran have been damaged, with homes, hospitals and schools hit.

The risk now is displacement on a regional scale that could overwhelm already-strained systems.

Global powers circle

The conflict is drawing sharper responses from major players.

Sergey Lavrov acknowledged ongoing military-technical cooperation with Iran while rejecting claims of direct operational support, a statement that reflects Moscow’s effort to balance influence without direct entanglement.

At the diplomatic level, the United Nations Security Council is set for closed consultations following Russia’s request to address strikes on Iranian civilian sites.

The session comes with limited expectations of consensus, given entrenched positions among permanent members.

After nearly a month of fighting, the contours are shifting. What began as a direct confrontation is evolving into a layered conflict stretching from Tehran to Beirut and across the Gulf’s shipping lanes.